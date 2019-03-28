New Voter’s Register For 2020 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced it will be compiling a new voter’s register for the 2020 general elections.

This announcement comes after a stakeholders’ meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in 2015, then in opposition, demanded a new voter’s register, which should be ready not later than June 2016.

According to the party, the 2012 voter’s register was incurably flawed and could not be relied on for the 2016 elections.

These are part of reform proposals the party put forward for consideration by the committee set to look into the recommendations by the Supreme Court after the 2012 election petition.

The committee, after reviewing the concerns, announced that the then voter’s register would not be changed as had been advocated by the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and some other political parties.

A statement by the commission said the panel that looked into the concerns and views of stakeholders on the register did not find the arguments for a new register convincing and, therefore, did not recommend the replacement of the current voter’s register.

Rather, the panel was of the view that the responsibility for having a clean and credible register is the shared responsibility of all citizens of Ghana.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri