New Wine Concert @ 10 Launched

The artistes billed to perform at the event

The biggest gospel music experience in Ghana, ‘New Wine Concert’ hosted by Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye, aka MOGmusic, is 10 years.

Unveiling the 10th edition of the concert in Accra, the award-winning gospel musician and songwriter said, ‘New Wine’ has grown from strength to strength since its first show.

Themed, “10 Years of God’s Goodness,” MOGmusic’s flagship annual music experience will take place on March 17, 2024 at the Oil Dome of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Ahenfie, Accra.

Ghanaian gospel artistes including Elder Mireku, Nacee, Sisi Baidoo, Perez Musik, and Kobby Mantey will be ministering at the much-anticipated event.

Also, South African gospel musician, Ntokozo Mbanbo, will be performing at the event.

The 2024 edition will see the ministration of new singles and great worship songs from the guest artistes and MOGmusic.

Speaking about the concert, the two-time VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year said the 2024 edition, as the theme suggests, is to celebrate the goodness of God.

Under the patronage of the Most Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, Founder and Apostle General of Royalhouse Chapel International, the concert will be broadcast live on TV platforms including Powerline TV as well as social media handles of MOGmusic.

Tickets are going for as low as GH¢50 for single and GH¢80 for double.

The special VIP tickets are going for GH¢200.

Patrons should expect a night of the manifestation of the power of God through song ministrations, including hymns.

