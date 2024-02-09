Maccasio Holds ‘Back 2 Arena Concert’

Maccasio

Ghanaian songwriter and musician, Sherif Abdul Majeed, popularly known as Maccasio, will tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, host a musical concert at the Bukom Boxing Arena to entertain his fans.

Maccasio, who is one of the most sought-after performers in the Northern part of the country, will be performing alongside some selected Northern Region artistes at the event dubbed ‘Back 2 Arena Concert’.

There will also be other guest artistes who will mount the stage to thrill fans.

Maccasio, who hails from Dagbon in the Northern Region, raps and sings in his native language Dagbani, with the ability to mix it with terms in English and Twi.

Seen as one of the biggest acts in Tamale today, Maccasio has made quite an impression on the local music scene with his music, stagecraft and singing skills.

He joined the music industry over a decade and has performed on a number of platforms across the country.

He released his first album ‘Boussu’ (My Boss) in March 2014. His second album, ‘Oshihila Nkpe’ (She Touches Me), was also released in 2015.

Maccasio’s third studio album titled ‘Ninsala’ (Human Being) was released on August 19, 2017.

Maccasio hosted Shatta Wale at the Tamale Stadium during his ‘Too Big Concert’ in 2016, an event that saw the stadium filled to capacity.

He has shared stages with a number of popular artistes which include Davido, Shatta Wale, Samini, Medikal, Stonebwoy, VVIP among others.

By George Clifford Owusu