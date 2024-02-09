King Promise, Camidoh Rock MOBO Awards

King Promise

Two Ghanaian Afrobeat artistes, King Promise and Camidoh put up a spectacular performance at the 26th Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards held in Utilita Arena Sheffield, England, on February 7.

This groundbreaking event marked the first time in MOBO’s history that two artistes of Ghanaian descent were granted the stage to showcase their hit songs to the awe-inspiring audience.

The two Ghanaian hitmakers left no stone unturned at the show as they gave out hits in continuity to thrill the audience gathered at the event.

Their style of performance and stagecraft were very thrilling throughout their performances.

They turned the venue on fire, making patrons dance to show appreciation to their live performance.

Dressed in a striking black biker jacket, matching leather trousers, and stylish black Balenciaga boots, King Promise, known for his hit song “Terminator,” captivated the crowd with his energetic performance.

He had the audience singing along to the lyrics of “Terminator” while showcasing the national flag and other historic elements on the giant screen, effectively representing his country on the international stage.

The highlight of the performance was when the crowd enthusiastically joined in singing the catchy chorus of “Nuh, ah-ooh, I will be like terminator, I dey deliver, I pass doctor.”

Camidoh later joined King Promise on stage for a captivating rendition of their remix “Sugarcane,” further thrilling the audience with their seamless transitions and stage presence.

The Video of the Year award went to Stormzy for ‘Mel Made Me Do It’ directed by Klvdr, while Asake was honoured as African Artiste of the Year.

The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards was hosted by Indiyah Polack and comedian BabatundeAleshe, making it a memorable night celebrating black music excellence.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke