Fire Burns Huge Cash

AN UNDISCLOSED amount of money and other valuable properties have, reportedly, been destroyed by an inferno.

This happened when a residential fire gutted a 15-bedroom house at Meduma near Kumasi on Wednesday, February 7, around 3pm.

The blaze was said to have started from one of the rooms in the house, and it spread fast into other rooms, causing massive destruction.

According to a police report, which the paper has sighted, the house was virtually empty with the inhabitants outside when the fire started.

It said eyewitnesses alerted the Ghana National Fire Service, who immediately rushed to the fire scene to bring the blaze under control.

But it was too late as the inferno had already consumed huge amount of money and other valuable items in the affected house.

“On February 7, 2024, at about 1500 hours, the Mamponteng District Patrol team received intel from the Regional Control Room about fire outbreak at Meduma.

“The team together with an Investigator proceeded to the scene and found that fire had engulfed a fifteen (15) bedroom house, located a few meters from Meduma Methodist Church, belonging to one Nana Amokrah of Meduma.

“Two fire tenders were met fighting the fire at the scene. Most of the occupants of the house were not available when the fire started,” the police report said.

Preliminary investigations, police said, revealed that “neighbours noticed smoke emanating from one of the rooms in the house, being occupied by a woman and her mentally-challenged mother, and spread to other rooms.”

Two fire tenders from Mamponteng Municipal and Bremang fire stations rushed to the scene to put off the fire and also prevent it from spreading to the adjourning houses.

However, it was late as properties running into thousands of cedis, including undisclosed amount of cash, had already been burnt, the police report disclosed, noting that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi