New Zongo Chief For Sowutuom

Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed acknowledging cheers

Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed has been installed as the new chief for the Muslim community in Sowutuom during a colourful ceremony last Sunday at the Alhaji Gabmoro Park Mile 7 Street.

The short installation ceremony witnessed Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed being taken through all the prescribed rituals in installing a chief under the guidance of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and elders and other chiefs in the area.

Amidst the playing of traditional drums and the firing of musketry, Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed dressed in a beautiful white and gold embroidered Muslim attire, greeted his way to the inner court of the ceremonial park, where the chiefs in the area together with some selected guests had gathered.

The event was well attended by some clerics of the Muslim community in Sowutuom.

Speaking to journalists, Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed said he would mobilise the needed support from investors to develop the communities as a response to youth unemployment.

“I will settle all disputes within the Sowutuom traditional area, and I pledge to share all resources available to help in the development of the area,” he added.

Addressing issues of rising challenges in the community, Alhaji Ishaq Saaeed raised the issue of the stench in the community occasioned by poor drainage systems, which is also affecting the health of many in the community.

“We have an issue with drainage systems here at Sowutuom, we need to come out in our numbers to help save the situation. I will also ensure that the youth here get the needed support they need to thrive in their various endeavours,” he added.

The ceremony had in attendance personalities such as Alhaji Awudu Salifu (Galadima), Imurana Abubakar (Sarikin Samari, Mmrantehene), Alhaji Abubakar A. Husseni (Sarikin Faada), Alhaji Dr. Shaibu Jinkor (Waziri, Nkonwahene stool chief), Alhaji Baba Andy (Sadauna) and Hajia Jamila Ibrahim (Magajiah/Queen mother).

Other personalities included the Ga paramount stool Gyase, Nii Tackie Commey (Acting Ga Sentse), Nii Torto Tackie I Amugi We (Gyase elder) and many others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke