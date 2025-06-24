Newlywed Couple Die In Car Crash

A newlywed couple have lost their lives in a car crash at Gurugu, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, June 22, 2025, around 11:00 pm, just hours after the couple celebrated their wedding earlier that same afternoon.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the bride died at the scene, while the groom was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The couple were riding on their motorbike from the bride’s family home to the groom’s rented apartment in Gurugu when the accident occurred.

Their bodies have since been taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gurugu