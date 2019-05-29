Newmont’s Akyem Mine Supports Birim North

Felix Apo presenting the car key to Nana Raymond Damptey

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Akyem Mine has donated a Toyota Hilux to the Birim North District Security Council (DISEC) to increase patrols on the major roads linking New Abirem to other major towns where armed robbery is rampant.

This is the third time the Akyem Mine has donated a vehicle to the DISEC to enhance its work.

At a brief ceremony at New Abirem, Senior Manager for Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Goldcorp’s Akyem Mine, Felix Apoh, underscored the importance of peace and security to the district’s development.

“This district requires peace and security to develop to its full potential. We believe supporting peace and security is not only right but also critical to our business and our commitment to creating sustainable economic development in our host communities.”

Mr. Apoh acknowledged the efforts of the Ghana Police Service and was hopeful the vehicle would help them in their work to provide adequate security for the people.

Receiving the vehicle on behalf of the DISEC, Birim North District Chief Executive (DCE), Nana Raymond Damptey, commended the Akyem Mine for fulfilling its promise to support DISEC’s security efforts.

The company previously constructed the Birim North District Police Office, a police transit quarters and resourced community watchdog groups in nine towns in the district.

Mr. Apoh said these gestures reinforced Newmont’s commitment to its safety value and ensuring security in its operational areas.

Over the past three years, the Birim North District has seen an upsurge in highway robbery.

According to the Birim North District Security Council (DISEC), the development has been challenging to manage because of mobility constraints.

A business desk report