Bessa Simons, Others Thrill Fans @ +233

Bessa Simons

Bessa Simons and other Ghanaian highlife musicians thrilled music fans with authentic highlife music at the maiden edition of ‘Bessa 4 Better Concert’, which was held at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra last Saturday.

He gave a splendid performance on stage, sending music fans onto the dance floor for over an hour. He delivered some of his great hits in a unique style.

Backed by his own Bessa Band, Bessa Simons’ excellent stage performance kept fans on their feet from start to finish.

He performed some of his popular songs like ‘Bessa Si Bisa’, ‘Belembe’, ‘Sisi Bra’, ‘Osoode’, ‘I Love You’, ‘Awowye’,’ Akwaaba’, ‘Odo Kese’, among others.

The event, which is organised by Bessa Simons, in collaboration with the management of +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, attracted a number of personalities, including music stakeholders and highlife music fans from all walks of life.

It also witnessed energetic performances from some selected highlife musicians like Pozo Hayes, K.K Kabobo, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Nero X, Bob Pinodo, Paulina Oduro and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu