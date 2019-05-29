Aladdin Casts Box Office Spell

Cast of the movie

‘Aladdin’ still has the magic according to cinema-goers who turned out in their droves for the first weekend of Disney’s live-action remake.

Guy Ritchie’s take on the 1992 movie brought in more than $86m (£68m) in its first three days in North America.

The film, released on the US’s four-day Memorial Day weekend, is expected to earn $105m (£83m) when Monday’s ticket sales are included.

This would go well beyond earlier estimates of about $80 million (£63m).

The new version features Will Smith in the role of the blue Genie – formerly voiced by the late Robin Williams – and the Egyptian-born Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the wily charmer who pretends to be a prince to catch the attention of Jasmine, portrayed by Naomi Scott.

This time last year, Disney was reeling from a disappointing opening for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, but with the Genie’s help the company says it has raced ahead of opening weekend sales in the UK for both the Elton John biopic, ‘Rocketman’, and ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’.

Speaking on the red carpet at last week’s world premiere in Los Angeles, Smith told Variety about some of the main challenges they had in making the new version a success.

“Being able to find a way to not make it jarring and disturbing by how different it would be,” he said.

“To make people feel at home while they were getting something new and special.”‘

Meanwhile, it seems that ‘Aladdin’ has exceeded most critics’ expectations after a raft of mixed reviews.

–BBC