Samira Bawumia Commissions ICT Lab In Tamale

Second Lady Hajia Samira Bawumia, Mariam Iddrisu, MCE for Sagnarigu, Dr Debora Rose and Mr Kafui looking on while school pupils demonstrate their computer skills

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), with support from the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF) and the Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) have provided the Choggu Demonstration School, in the Sagnarigu District with an ultra-modern ICT laboratory.

The 56-seater lab is expected to provide demonstrative aid for the teaching and learning of ICT in the school and other neighboring schools with a total student population of about eight thousand (8,000), in the municipality.

The Second lady said, ICT continues to play an important role globally in the delivery of services to achieving broad socio-economic goals in education, health, employment and social development.

She indicated that many children in the deprived areas of Ghana have little or no access to ICT as a result of lack of infrastructure and inadequate skilled personnel.

“As a nation, we owe a duty to the next generation, and that duty is to commit ourselves to the growth and development of our children”.

The President of Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) Dr. Deborah Rose said in response and for their love for Computer Literacy Programmes, initiated and coordinated the funding for the project to enhance the teaching and learning of ICT.

According to her, the effort of setting-up these Model Labs began with a mandate by the Ministry of Education, Ghana, to educate young ones in the emerging fields of ICT.

Dr. Rose noted that the educational philosophy of the United States embraces the general liberal arts education, encompassing the humanities, the social and natural sciences, rather than strictly technical or pre-professional training and this is believed, was the best preparation to become citizens of the world.

The Executive Director of Helping Africa Foundation (HAF), Mr Aryiku said the essential mission of the foundation is to work to improve the education, health and social welfare conditions in Sub-Saharan Africa, especially Ghana.

He said the Lab dedication was in line with the mission and vision of Dr. Rose to promote and spread Computer Literacy throughout the Ghanaian primary school system, adding, “this is the 4th Lab that we have built in Ghana.”

Mr. Aryiku said the Yamoransa Model Lab is a development strategy by HAF and FYF to support and assist projects that are driven by the local community and that leaders in Ghana must be fully committed to support the project in a sustainable way.

Some pupils who spoke to DAILY GUIDE expressed their happiness for the ICT lab adding that the days of learning ICT only on paper will be a thing of the past.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale