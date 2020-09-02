Neymar, 2 Other PSG Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Neymar

Brazil’s international, Neymar, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Two other PSG players have tested positive for coronavirus.

PSG has confirmed the positive cases in a tweet.

The French champions are expected to play Lens in their Ligue 1 2020/21 opener on September 10.

Neymar returned a positive result in the latest round of coronavirus testing at PSG, the club said.

PSG tweeted: “Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.”

“All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.”

By Melvin Tarlue