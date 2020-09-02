1D1F Coordinator Wins Award Mrs Gifty Ohene-Konadu

Gifty Ohene-Konadu

National Coordinator of Government’s One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative, Gifty Ohene-Konadu, was recently recognised at the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards.

She was awarded the Order of the Star & International Millennium Laureate of Africa.

A citation accompanying her award read, “From the entire Human Family House, the Global Public Excellence and the Global Mission of Governments, By Global Corporation for International and Community Service, In Recognition and Appreciation for Your Commitment to Strengthen the Black Star Line of Africa and the Global Community, through Your Leadership Business and Professional Services.”

It continued, “The GoldStar Order of Excellence and the International Millennium Medal of Service to the World, As well as the Global Seal of Excellence, confers on you The Global Laureate of Leadership Honour”

Mrs Ohene-Konadu was instrumental in the recent official commissioning by President Akufo-Addo of the Ekumfi Fruits & Juice Company Limited and Casa de Ropa, both in the Central Region of Ghana, under the 1D1F initiative.

A lot of projects are also unfolding under her able leadership across many districts of Ghana.

The Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards was instituted by former United nations Secretary General, Dr Kofi Annan.

The awards aim to recognise the contribution of individuals, groups and organisations for their exemplary contribution towards nation-building, excellence, the global score for inter-country governance and sustainable leadership.

Since its inception, many individuals and groups have been awarded for their role in championing development at all fronts.

The 7th session of the Global leadership Service to Humanity Awards was held on Friday, August 28, 2020.

It is also intended to celebrate recipients and also to call on them and the general public to help humanity.

In a short remark, Mrs Ohene Konadu expressed her appreciation to the organizers for the honour, with the recognition of her efforts in the process to industrialise the country.

BY Samuel Boadi