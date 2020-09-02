Agric Ministry, Agritop Donate Vegetables To Nuuru Usumaniyya Orphanage

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has teamed up with Agritop Limited, to provide hunger relief items to Nuuru Usumaniyya Orphanage.

The items include tomatoes and cucumbers.

The donation was made possible due to the bumper harvest of vegetables from the Greenhouse Village module under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme of the Food and Agriculture Ministry.

Making a short remark before handing over the vegetables to the orphanage on Wednesday September 2, at Fadama in Accra, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, George Oduro, said the Orphanage was the first to receive vegetables from the Greenhouse Village in Greater Accra.

According to him, the Ministry has been working with Agritop for the past two years.

He said the government of Ghana was working to end the importation of vegetables from Burkina Faso to Ghana.

About Agritop Limited

Agritop Limited is backed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

It has accordingly taken a stride in delivering sophisticated greenhouse solutions a continuous and consistent production of healthy vegetables throughout the year.

All vegetables are grown in Ghana and they include: tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, hot pepper, melons, lettuce, parsley, basil and mint.

Each farm accordingly consists of a 15,000sqm greenhouse located in Dawhenya, Akumadan and Bawjiase.

By Melvin Tarlue