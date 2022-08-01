NeYo Calls For Privacy As Wife Dumps Him

NeYo

American singer, NeYo, has called on his fans to respect him and give his family the privacy to work through the breakdown of his marriage.

NeYo’s wife, Crystal, has alleged that he cheated on her with multiple women in an emotional statement.

“8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected …every last one of them,” the model, 36, said in a statement on her Instagram page.

Reacting NeYo took to his Twitter handle to say, “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

Photo credit: Instagram | neyo