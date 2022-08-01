2022 WASSCE Starts Today

A total of 422,883 candidates from 977 schools are sitting for this year’s West African Senior Schools Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) across the country from today August 1, 2022.

The candidates comprise 72 students with visual impairment and 14 with hearing impairment.

The exams include 60 subjects, comprising four cores and 56 electives, will be written by candidates with project work subjects beginning today.

The first core subject will be the English Language Orals on Monday, August 29 while its essay and objective papers will be written on Thursday, September 8.

According to West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the exams will end on Tuesday, September 27.

The start of the exams comes albeit allegations made by the Minority in Parliament that the exams may not be conducted as a result of lack of funds.

On the floor of Parliament last week, Minority Spokesperson on Education, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe alleged that “Mr. Speaker, the situation has become dire as no money has been released to WAEC for the conduct of the 2022 WASSCE and BECE.”

He further added “WAEC immediately needs a total of GH₵96,694,432.40 to engage in a number of pre-examination activities, transportation, and allowances for examiners, supervisors, invigilators and depot-keepers.”

However, Deputy Minister of Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour refuted the allegations.

He stated that “Disregard the propaganda. Every examination that the Ministry has scheduled with WAEC will come off. So disregard any rumours that we are going to suspend or cancel any examination that we have arranged. Every obligation has been met with WAEC, so every attempt that seeks to mar the relationship must be discredited.

By Vincent Kubi