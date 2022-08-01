5 Arrested Over Bloodbath At NDC Elections

Five persons have been apprehended by the Ghana Police Service over spilling of blood at the Bono East Region office of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The five NDC members arrested, Kojo Agyei, Illiasu Sulemana, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah and Alhaji Nuhu are believed to be part of the hoodlums who unleashed mayhem at the party’s regional headquarters on Thursday, July 28.

They were said to have unlawfully caused harm to party members and “damaged” to properties at the office.

Police in a statement issued on Sunday, July 31 said “During the attacks, one person sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman Government Hospital.

“The sliding windows of the party office and a vehicle which was parked at the office were vandalised.”

The police indicated that all the five suspects will be put before court on Monday, August 1 “to face justice”.

The statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bosie Dankwa Amponsa, Public Affairs Unit of the Bono East Regional Police Command appealed to individuals and groups to resort to dialogue rather than violence “to resolve their differences since the police will not hesitate to apply the law”.

By Vincent Kubi