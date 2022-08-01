Lakeside Village, Net Village Hold Annual Ghana Media & Music Dinner Night

Lakeside Village, Net Village have held the inaugural Annual Ghana Media & Music Dinner Night at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Patrons predominantly from the country’s media fraternity, traditional rulers circles, embassies, political circles, sports, movie among others made last Saturday night event epochal .

Ace hiplife artiste Obrafour crowned the beautiful evening with hit tracks like Pe npenaa, Moesha, Heavy with massive backing from movie star Lil Win, after Highlifer Adane Best opened the show with some of his household hits like Gyatabi, Onoko e ennong na.

The jam packed event also witnessed patrons leaving the center having had assorted meals and drinks .

CEO of Lakeside Village and Net Village Dr Ben Yartey in a post-event interview said “What we just witnessed is good for a maiden event, l will rate it a little over 80% and that is good for a maiden edition. We had some teething challenges but, we will iron them out in the second edition.

” It is going to be annualized, and we promise to raise the bar higher in our subsequent edition.

The annual Ghana media music and dinner night is a yearly celebration of media excellence, dedicated to honouring and acknowledging the achievements of media personalities in Ghana, both past and present.

The event also seeks to discover and invest in the art and act of journalism in Ghana while creating opportunities for knowledge transfer and sharing between the Ghanaian media and their contemporaries from around the world.

It was partnered by UMB Bank, Rosewood Residence, Trap, the Radio advertising people and Forward Media Group.