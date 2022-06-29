NGO Rescues Trafficked Pregnant Girl

Coordinator of the NGO and the victim

A 13-year-old pregnant pupil in Class three, who was rescued by a non-governmental organisation, Engage Now Africa (ENA), has given birth to a baby girl.

The victim was trafficked from Nankese-Abesim in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region by a relative who subjected her to sexual exploitation during which she got pregnant.

Afasi Komla, Executive Director of ENA, and his team, upon a tip-off, went to the girl’s rescue after intervening; linking up with the police and the Social Welfare Department who took custody of the girl and the pregnancy.

Lydia Ohenewa, also of the NGO, said their outfit sought justice for the survivor and has since been supporting the victim and her family, till she delivered last week.

Mrs. Ohenewah also added that the organisation paid for all medical costs, including the provision of clothes, hampers, and other stuff.

She further advised parents and guardians to take good care of their wards than giving them out to people to involve them in child labour.

BY Daniel Bampoe