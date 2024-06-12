NHIA Clears Healthcare Facilities Payment Arrears

Dr Aboagye Da costa

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed an amount of GHS 300 million as claims to healthcare facilities across the country.

This payment covers the claims vetted for higher-tier facilities up to January 2024. For lower-tier facilities, the payments are within the acceptable three-month debt period.

In a statement issued and signed by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the facility, Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, said “This significant release underscores our commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare services and the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)”.

“The timely disbursement aims to enhance the quality of care provided to all NHIS members and support the operational needs of healthcare providers,” the statement said.

For the past two years especially, the NHIA has made monthly Claims payments to credentialled healthcare service providers whose submissions have been investigated and approved.

The most recent payments were made on February 13, 2024, with a sum of One Hundred and Thirty Million, Two Hundred and Forty-Four Thousand, Cedis, (GHS130,244,000.00) paid to 4,850 Mission, Public, Private, and Quasi-Public healthcare providers nationwide largely for claims submitted for the month of October 2023.

Per the design of the Scheme and agreed arrangements with healthcare providers, the NHIA should take about ninety (90) days to receive, vet, and pay claims.

“The NHIA appreciates the cooperation and patience of all healthcare providers and assures them of our continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments,” the statement underscored.

–BY Daniel Bampoe