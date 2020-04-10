NHIA Pays Over GH¢207m To Service Providers

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has paid over GHC207.5million to credentialed service providers.

A statement from the NHIA Corporate Affairs Directorate copied to the DGN Online said public health facilities received GHC106.4 million, representing 51.3 per cent of the payments.

It further indicated that Private Service Providers had over GHC57.8 million, which is about 27.9 per cent.

Mission Health Facilities got GHC40.2million, representing 19.4 per cent and quasi-government service providers were paid GHS2.9 million, representing 1.4 per cent of the total payments made so far.

According to the statement this year, the NHIA has paid a total of GHC363.9 million to service providers aimed to further reducing outstanding claims to ensure that the public continued to receive quality healthcare across the country.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the statement said, made available an amount of GHC300 million to the Authority as part of measures to provide liquidity to healthcare providers and the pharmaceutical industry to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic currently facing the country.

It said as part of efforts to reduce congestion and staff risk of contracting the COVID-19, all NHIS District Offices outside the lockdown areas were operating at a reduced capacity.

Thus, claims processing centres throughout the country would only receive manual claims invoices by appointment whereas electronic claims submissions could be made online at any time.

It encouraged NHIS members to renew their membership promptly by dialing *929# from any mobile network with a mobile wallet to enjoy uninterrupted healthcare services.

The statement said in accordance with NHI Act 2012, (Act 852) section 33, subsection 2, Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister has approved the revised NHIS Medicines List and its implementation started on April 1.

The approved Medicines list will be available on the NHIS website – www.nhis.gov.gh.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri