NIA Closes Special Registration Points

Pro ken Attafuah

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it will close its special registration points tomorrow Friday April 29, 2022.

In a statement signed by the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, noted that these registration points comprise the Accra Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, Tamale Sports Stadium, Ho Sports Stadium, Sunyani Coronation Park and Old Catholic Church, Pedu, Cape Coast.

These special registration points were established in February this year in response to growing numbers of Ghanaians who were thronging NIA’s offices nationwide to register for the Ghana Card, particularly as the initial deadline of March 31 for SIM Card re-registration approached.

However, since the extension of the deadline to 31st July this year, NIA has noted the dwindling numbers of applicants at the special registration points, and therefore considers it prudent to end registration at these points.

The statement entreats the public to note that its two hundred and seventy-six Districts and sixteen Regional offices, as well as its Premium Registration Centres at NIA and CAL Bank Head Offices remain open for registration.

It said persons who have registered at the special registration points except the Accra Sports Stadium, and have not yet received their cards, may visit the NIA Regional office in the Region where they registered for their cards to be issued to them.

Applicants who registered at the Accra Sports Stadium, and have not received their cards before the end of registration, would have them at the El-wak Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, persons who have not yet registered for the Ghana Card have been advised to do so.

By Vincent Kubi