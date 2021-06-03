NIA Engages Temporary Staff

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has engaged temporary staff to facilitate the opening of its offices and for the issuance of Ghana Cards to persons who registered during the mass registration exercise but were not given the cards.

A release from the NIA indicated that the temporary appointment is for the month of June.

The temporary staff, the release went on,“will also engage in public education and community sensitisation to foster awareness of the locations, functions and services of the offices.”

The regional and district offices will have the following: temporary staff, District Team Lead responsible for general supervision and community sensitisation, a registration officer responsible for card sorting and retrieval, a card issuance officer responsible for the biometric and electronic issuance of the cards.

The NIA reiterates that this temporary staff engagement is for one month only, and the contract does not constitute permanent employment or the assurance of permanent employment with NIA. For the avoidance of doubt, the recruitment process for the appointment of qualified persons for NIA’s offices is still underway and will be made in accordance with established principles and procedures for staff recruitment into the Public Services Commission. The NIA urges the general public to cooperate with the temporary staff assigned to the regions and districts for effective service delivery during the month of June 2021. Other NIA registration activities such as card replacement, personal data updates and registration of Ghanaians aged 15 years and above for the Ghana Card will commence in July 2021,according to the Acting Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA,Abudu Abdul Ganiyu.