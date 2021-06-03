Ministry Supports Taekwondo African Tourney

Fredrick Lartey Otu

The country’s sports governing body, Ministry of Youth and Sports, in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA), has rallied financial support for the Ghana Taekwondo Federation ahead of their senior African championship.

It is the apex championship on the continent that ranks athletes as well as hands them the exposure for preparations for the 2023 African Games to be hosted by Ghana.

The two-day championship also offers the coach an opportunity to assess his athletes on a bigger stage, having gone into hibernation for a while due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The support is in the form air tickets and per diem for the five combatants and their coach scheduled for the championship in Senegal this weekend – Saturday and Sunday.

And to the Federation President, Fredrick Lartey Otu, the support is the first of its kind he has witnessed since assuming office in 2013 saying, “Indeed, this has come as a huge boost for the athletes, they have invested by way of training, and this will serve as a huge motivation for them.”

He added, “The federation is grateful for the support, we promise to reward the National Sports Authority and Sports Ministry by returning home with medals. It is a support of a kind, we thank the NSA boss, Professor Peter Twumasi, and the Minister for the support. We will definitely make Ghana proud for the confidence reposed in us.”

The team expected to make the trip include Benson Addo, U- 58kg category; Julian Aryee, U-68kg category; Michael Davidson, U-80kg category; Henrietta Naa Ayeley Armah, U-49kg category; Eunice Omolara Adedapo, U-53kg category and Augustus Agbozo, coach of the side.

The team is expected to fly out today on Air Cote d’Ivoire.

Meanwhile, President Lartey Otu has promised to complement the Ministry and NSA efforts by digging deep into his pocket to support the team.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum