NIA Still Registering Despite Ban

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is continuing with the mass registration exercise in the Eastern Region despite the nine (9) confirmed coronavirus cases so far.

Even though some Ghanaians in the region are panicking to join long queues for the registration, the NIA in a release said, “The coronavirus outbreak won’t affect the process since we have put measures in place to guide the registration.”

However, some NIA officials are claiming that some of the anti-bacterial wipes they are using have expired.

At some of the centres visited, they had veronica buckets and soap placed at the entrance and only 25 people are allowed in at a given time, with hand sanitizers on the tables of the NIA officials.

A statement signed by Francis Palmdeti, Head of Corporate Affairs, said all supervising registration officers (SROs) are to ensure appropriate queue management techniques including numbering/appointment systems to ensure that no long queues emerge at any registration centre.

He noted that SROs shall also ensure that no more than 25 persons including field officials are present at a registration centre at any given time.

The statement also advised that after iris scanners are used by an applicant, field officials should wipe them down before administering them to the next person.

“The SROs should ensure applicants keep a social distance of two metres when at a registration centre,” it said.

The NIA further stated that it would provide hand gloves to all field officials who issue the cards to applicants.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua