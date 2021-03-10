NIA To Embark on Another Mass Registration

The National Identification Authority has stated that it will embark on another mass registration of eligible Ghanaian citizens on Monday, March 15, 2021.

According to a public notice by the management of NIA sighted by DNG Online, staff of NIA will resume provision of the following registration services: Premium Registration, Update of personal records, Replacement of cards, collection of cards, and Insurance of Non-Citizen Ghana Cards.

It will be noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on March 9, 2021, stated that all National Identification numbers will become Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) from April 1, 2021.

According to the president, that will increase the number of persons registered by GRA for tax purposes from the current three million to 15.5 million.

“Mr. Speaker for the first time, we have enrolled 15.5 million people onto the National Identity System [Ghana Card] and we will complete the process this year. From April 1, 2021, all National identification numbers will become Tax Identification Numbers [TINs]. In so doing, the number of persons registered by GRA for tax purposes will increase from the current three million to 15.5 million,” said the President.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke