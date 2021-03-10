Another Kintampo Accident: 2 Dead, Several Injured

Two passengers have been confirmed dead with 30 others wounded in a freak accident on the Kintampo-Tamale road in the Bono East region.

The accident occurred at about 5 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Soronoase after a tractor driver lost control and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter full-size van.

The commercial vehicle, according to an eyewitness report, was heading to Sunyani from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

“A tyre of the tractor ahead came off and collided with the bus, whose driver tried unsuccessfully to maneuver out of its trajectory,” he said.

Two passengers died on the spot and the injured were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman and the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke