Police Officer Found Dead at Awoshie

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that a policeman named Sergeant Timothy Jabuni with the Rapid Deployment Force Headquarters, has been found dead at the Antie-Akua community near Awoshie in Accra.

According to an eyewitness, the late Sergeant Timothy was found lying lifeless at the scene close to his residence with no visible signs of violence to suggest he may have been attacked or engaged in violent clashes with others.

The Anyaa District Police Command has revealed that the deceased was on Tuesday afternoon at about 3 pm found in black trousers and a red t-shirt lying dead by the side of the road.

“ upon arrival at the scene, the body was inspected but no mark of violence was found but was later conveyed to the police hospital morgue for preservation”, the police said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke