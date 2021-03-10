Parts of Accra To Experience Temporary Roadblocks Tomorrow

The Ministry of Road and Highways has issued a statement indicating that parts of Accra will tomorrow, Thursday, March 11, 2021, experience temporal roadblocks.

The roadblocks will happen from 9 am to 3 pm.

According to the press release signed by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry, A.B.K Nuhu, the temporal roadblock was to enable the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to fix transmission line conductors across the NI, N2, and N4 roads.

The statement indicated that roads including the Tema-Aflao road before the traffic light at the T.T Brothers Junctions will be blocked from 9am-11am.

“Tema-Akosombo road, near the newly constructed overhead walkway, (12:noon-3am), Also specific dates for subsequent works on the N1 at the Fiesta Royal Traffic Light junction and the the Okponglo junction on the N4 will be provided in due course”.

The statement advised motorists to follow the traffic signs to be placed at various sections on the N1,N2 and N4.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke