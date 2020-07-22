Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy

Nicki Minaj

Rapper Nicki Minaj officially announced on Monday that she and husband Kenneth Petty are expecting their first baby.

Minaj posted a photo showing a prominent baby bump.

# Preggers.” the caption read.

She surprised fans in October when she posted about marrying Petty, an old friend of hers.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the caption read, seemingly sharing her new legal name and the date she made it official with boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Last month, she talked to People Magazine about how much she enjoys married life.

“When you have someone that feels like your soul mate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you’re on top of the world,” CNN quoted her to have said. This will be Minaj’s first child.