Nicki Minaj Endorses Ama Yeboah’s ‘High School’ Pose Trend

Nicki Minaj

American rapper and singer, Nicki Minaj, has posted Ghanaian fast-rising Content Creator Ama Yeboah on her Instagram Story, declaring her the winner of the high school pose challenge which witnessed millions joining the trend.

After Nicki Minaj posted Ama Yeboah on her 224 million Instagram page, the Ghanaian content creator took to TikTok to express gratitude to her followers and Nicki Minaj for the exposure.

In her Instagram page, she reposted the video posted by Nicki Minaj with the caption, “@Nickiminaj Thank you so much for the exposure …This is huge!”

The trend can be traced back to the 2013 Minaj track ‘High School’. In the music video for the song, she poses by the poolside, one leg over the other, carefully balanced in high heels.

Ama Yeboah is currently one of the most sought-after social media sensations in the country. Recently, she received thumbs up from Ghana’s Rapper Sarkodie after she joined his rap challenge with her violent verse, making her the best among the others who joined the challenge.

Inset: Ama Yeboah’s challenge pose

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke