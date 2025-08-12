FIFA 2025 Sets Record With Over 90 Nations Joining Road To Finals

FIFA’s global football esports scene is reaching unprecedented heights this year, with more than 90 Member Associations signing up for the Road to the FIFAe Finals across all three official competition titles.

The milestone marks a record-breaking turnout and cements the FIFAe ecosystem as one of the world’s largest national team-based esports competitions.

The surge in participation follows FIFA’s broad invitation to its Member Associations worldwide, reflecting the sport’s growing influence in the esports arena. In 2022, 84 nations competed in the FIFAe framework; this year’s expanded roster underscores the deepening commitment to competitive digital football.

Under FIFA’s inclusive approach, national federations identify their top esports players to represent their country in one or more official titles. Only the highest-performing teams from each region will secure a place at the finals in Saudi Arabia this December. The FIFAe World Cup for Mobile and Console will take place from 10 to 13 December, each featuring 12 participating nations, while the FIFAe World Cup for Rocket League will run from 15 to 19 December with 16 nations competing.

Domestic qualifiers are already underway, with Regional Online Qualifiers scheduled for September and October. Each nation chooses the competition titles they wish to enter and manages the selection of players for the qualifiers.

Qualification slots are determined by factors such as regional competitiveness, game popularity, the number of participating nations, and technical infrastructure. FIFA is expected to announce regional allocations soon, with all match results to be published on FIFA.GG.

The December finals promise to showcase the very best of global football esports talent — and to further expand the sport’s digital footprint worldwide.