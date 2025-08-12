Everton Agree Season-Long Loan Deal For Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at City and was left out of their squad for the final Premier League game of last season at Fulham as well as the Club World Cup in the United States.

Sources have told BBC Sport that the clubs have reached an agreement over a deal for Grealish, who reportedly earns £300,000 a week, external at City, and a medical is imminent.

The England playmaker joined City from Aston Villa for what was a British record fee of £100m in August 2021 and has made more than 150 appearances, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

But he made only seven league starts last season as City ended the season without winning a major trophy.

He was left on the bench by manager Pep Guardiola during the FA Cup final defeat by Crystal Palace, with Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri being given a debut instead.

In June it was understood Grealish wanted a clean break and a permanent new home, but he now seems poised for a loan move.

He would have preferred to join a team in the Champions League, but no offer has yet been made by the likes of Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.

A move to Everton does not present the opportunity of playing European football but it will give him the chance to rejuvenate his career and take centre stage at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Grealish will also be aiming to win his place back in the England squad after saying last summer he was “heartbroken” by being left out of the Three Lions squad for the 2024 European Championship.

