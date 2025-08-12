Hamidu Abdul Fatawu Joins Algerian League Newbies MB Rouissat

Hamidu Abdul Fatawu

GHANAIAN DEFENDER Hamidu Abdul Fatawu has completed a move to Algerian Ligue 1 newcomers MB Rouissat on a free transfer following his departure from Egyptian side Ghazl El Mahalla.

According to a Ghanasoccernet report, the 26-year-old left-back ended his stint with El Mahalla at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, having featured in 22 matches across all competitions.

His solid defensive displays and ability to contribute in attack made him a key figure during his one-year stay in the Egyptian Premier League.

Abdul Fatawu initially joined El Mahalla in July 2024 after catching the eye with Medeama SC during their CAF Champions League campaign.

His performances at the continental level highlighted his pace, positional awareness, and composure under pressure, earning him a move abroad.

Later that year, the former Medeama star was rewarded with his Ghana senior national team debut, putting in a strong display in the Black Stars’ 3-1 victory over Liberia.

That performance cemented his reputation as one of Ghana’s reliable options on the left side of defence.

At Rouissat, Abdul Fatawu will bring top-flight and international experience to a team aiming to make an impact in their maiden Algerian Ligue 1 season.

His versatility, and work rate are expected to play a pivotal role as the club navigates the challenges of elite competition.