Nigeria Police To Investigate Armed Officers Escorting Angela Okorie

The Nigeria Police Force has begun an investigation into a viral video showing Nollywood actress Angela Okorie jogging in public while being followed by armed police officers.

The video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, shows the actress jogging along a road with uniformed officers trailing closely behind her.

While some viewers were intrigued, many raised concerns about the officers’ conduct.

In a statement shared on Wednesday via its official X account, police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the officers’ actions as unprofessional and not in line with the standards expected of police personnel.

“The Nigeria Police Force strongly frowns at the conduct of armed police officers seen in a viral video trailing actress Angela Okorie while she jogged,” the statement said.

Adejobi explained that the police are trying to find out whether the video was taken on a movie set or during a personal outing. He added that steps are being taken to identify the officers involved and that disciplinary action will be taken if necessary.

Angela Okorie, who is currently promoting a new movie project titled Queens of Guns, has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Some people criticized the use of police officers for what appears to be a private or entertainment purpose, while others believe it may have been part of a film production.