GMB Winner Exposes Boyfriend

Inaugural winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Ama, has broken her long silence, sharing a harrowing story of betrayal, emotional abuse, and financial exploitation at the hands of her former boyfriend — a man she says was not only a pastor but also a master manipulator.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso with Cynthia Tima Kumkum, Ama peeled back the glamorous curtain of her post-pageant life, revealing the devastating personal struggles she endured shortly after her groundbreaking win in the maiden edition of GMB.

“After I won, everything changed,” Ama said. “I got endorsement deals, was invited to countless media platforms, and became a household name. But behind all the glitz, I was suffering in silence.”

Ama disclosed that at the height of her newfound fame, she remained devoted to her relationship with her then-boyfriend, a pastor. Unbeknownst to her, he harboured selfish intentions. “He took control of everything — my finances, my appearances, and even the car gifted to me by TV3,” she recounted.

According to Ama, the pastor expropriated her earnings, collected fees from endorsements in her name, and publicly paraded the luxury car she had won — positioning himself as the face of her success. “He would drive my car around and people started calling him Ghana’s Most Handsome. He stole my spotlight,” she said, visibly emotional.

Fans and social media users have been stunned by her revelations, with many expressing outrage over the emotional manipulation and financial abuse she endured.

“I’m telling my story now because I want young women to know that silence only protects the abuser,” she said. “You have the right to your success — and no one should take that away from you.”