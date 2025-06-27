Things Changed For Me After I Visited Volta Region – Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene

Musician Kuami Eugene has said he had a significant turning point in his life and career after he visited the Volta Region, highlighting a pivotal role in his journey to his success.

In a recent interview with media personality Doreen Avio, the “Angela” hitmaker revealed that life was tough before he made a life-changing visit to the Volta Region.

According to Kuami Eugene, though he was deeply passionate about music and actively pursuing it, his efforts were not yielding any tangible results.

“Before I went to the Volta Region, life was very hard for me. I was doing music, but I wasn’t making anything out of it,” he recounted.

Eugene shared that he traveled to the region with a close friend for reasons he chose not to disclose publicly. However, he emphasized that everything took a positive turn following that trip.

“Things changed for me after I visited Volta Region,” he said. “After that visit, my life transformed completely. That was the moment everything started falling into place — the shows, the recognition, and the blessings.”

Today, Kuami Eugene stands tall as one of Ghana’s most successful music acts, with multiple awards and hit songs to his name. His story serves as an inspiration to many young talents across the country, showing that sometimes, a single decision or journey can alter the course of one’s life forever.

While he didn’t share the exact nature of what happened during his visit, fans and followers are left intrigued and inspired by his spiritual and career transformation, which he credits to the serene and culturally rich Volta Region.