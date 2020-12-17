Nigeria Reopens Land Borders

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria has reopened four of its land borders with immediate effect .

The borders have been shut down for months due to prevent illegal importation of goods.

Precisely, the borders were closed in August 2019 to also prevent the importation of small arms, and drugs.

But President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered their immediate reopening.

In a tweet on December 17, 2020, the Nigerian presidency announced the reopening of the borders.

President @MBuhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 16, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue