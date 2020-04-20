Nigerian Actor Praises Nana Over Lifting Of Lockdown

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Nigerian Actor and human rights activists, Joseph Okechuku, is praising President Akufo-Addo’s leadership in the Fight Against coronavirus in Ghana, especially his decision to lift the partial lockdown.

He says Ghana under Mr Akufo-Addo was demonstrating strong leadership in the fight against Covid-19 even among his peers in Africa.

For him, the decision to lift the partial lockdown has lifted the dark cloud over not only Ghana but the rest of Africa.

He urged other countries like Ethiopia and Nigeria to do same and help open the continent up for business once again.

He cautioned against relying on predictions by forces outside each country globally, saying “people all over the world, let them go on the ground and generate data just like Ghana did”.

“They can get the data, tell us how is the virus behaving in your own country.”

He says African leaders should stop copying blindly from the west.

Check it, get the data and from the data you get use to predict what will happen in your country, he said.

He says countries affected should use their national data to decide whether to lift lockdown and not to base their decisions on predictions by global bodies.

Ghana has shown leadership in the fight against coronavirus, he says.

“I want to say a very big thank you to you President Nana Akufo-Addo; you are a man of your word, you are a man of action, I know that you are a great President and what you have done is you have shown a strong leadership.”

By Melvin Tarlue