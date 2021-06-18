Nigerian Arrested For Murder

Suspect Emeka Adams

A 42-year old Nigerian driver has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 27-year old teacher of De Youngsters School at Adenta, near Accra.

Emeka Adams, who has been described as an unlicensed driver by the police, allegedly knocked down the teacher, identified as Alice Adamtey, aged 27, around the Adenta-Dodowa Traffic Light.

The suspect was said to have picked the victim under the pretence of conveying her to a hospital for treatment but later abandoned her in a nearby bush and absconded.

The victim was later discovered dead in the bush, by the police.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE yesterday.

She said Emeka knocked down the teacher and later abandoned her at an unknown location where she died.

“Police investigations revealed that the fatal accident resulting in the death of the teacher, occurred on June 7, 2021 at about 7.00pm,” she said.

She continued that the Emeka, who was watched by witnesses as he picked the victim into his car, under the pretext of sending her to the hospital, abandoning her in a bush.

On June 16, 2021, Emeka Adams, driver in charge of the Hyundai Sonata saloon vehicle with registration number GB 2126-20, was arrested through police investigation.

She said suspect was being processed for court on the charge of murder.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey