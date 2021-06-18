2 Robbers Arrested At Dansoman

Suspects Mawuli Amegbo and Sule Mohammed

THE POLICE in Dansoman near Accra have apprehended two men who allegedly attacked a motor rider at the Tungah Children’s Park area.

The suspects have been identified as Mawuli Amegbo and Sule Mohammed.

They were arrested by a police patrol team with the assistance fof some residents of the area.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects were arrested on June 13, 2021.

She said the suspects, together with two others, believed to be their accomplices and currently at large, were armed with cutlasses. They attacked and robbed a victim of his Royal motor bike with registration number M-21-GW-490 at the Tungah Children’s Park Dansoman.

She said while escaping, the victim raised an alarm and some residents who witnessed it, came to his rescue.

“In the process, the police patrol team operating within the area was called to the scene leading to the arrest of the suspects.”

She added that the police have interrogated suspects and are in the process of arraigning them before court. Efforts are also underway to get the two others who escaped arrested.

“We also have the cutlass which they used in our custody,” she added.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey