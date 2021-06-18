Gyedu Blay Ambolley Rocks Virtual Hub Tomorrow

Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Veteran highlife/afro jazz musician, Gyedu Blay-Ambolley, will headline a musical concert dubbed ‘Songs Of Our Fathers’ being organised to mark this year’s edition of Father’s Day celebration at the Virtual Hub at East Legon in Accra on Saturday, June 19 at 8pm.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley is expected to thrill invited guests as well as music fans with some of his popular tunes such as Simigwa Do, Adwoa Amissah, Akoko Ba, among others.

According to the organisers, Gyedu Blay Ambolley will be performing to hundreds of music lovers who will make their way to the venue.

The event will be a massive one, as some of the crème de la crème of Ghana’s music icons will join Ambolley on stage to deliver a world-class stage performance.

Some of local music icons billed to rock the event alongside Ambolley include Nicky B, Kwamiena, Avit, and Reynolds The Gentleman among others.

Gyedu Blay Ambolley and others stars meeting on one stage is a clear indication that the event would not only be about the music but also a sizzling mix bag of pure entertainment.

The organisers disclosed that Ambolley has packaged his all time favourite and enjoyable songs to be performed live for his dedicated fans who have been part of his successful musical career over the years.

The musical jam, according to the organisers, is a perfect occasion for mature audiences who want to enjoy great highlife music and dance.

They stressed that the concert would be a unique experience for artistes, music fans as well as fathers, adding that music fans should come and experience an extraordinary musical concert this Saturday.

According to them, preparations are far advanced to make the event a memorable one.

The show will kick off at 8pm and the first twenty fathers who will be at the event will be offered souvenirs from the sponsors.

By George Clifford Owusu