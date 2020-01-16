Nigerian Preacher Urges Jospong Group To Reposition

Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi

Nigerian Inspirational Speaker and Preacher, Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi, has urged the Jospong Group of Companies, owners of waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited, to reposition itself strategically in order to keep the pace in their industry.

He said strategic leaders learn and help others to learn for the next level.

Dr. Adeyimi was speaking on the topic “Strategic Leadership” at this year’s Jospong Leadership Conference at the Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa-Fette in the Central Region.

The conference is under the team “Jospong: Building the future together”.

He said strategic leaders have the capabilities and competence to anticipate problems, interpret scenarios and align them to their advantage.

“Strategic leaders do not run away from problems, they confront them with strategic solutions,” he said.

Earlier, the leader and Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, disclosed that Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has as a result of scientific innovations converted faecal matter into energy here in Ghana.

He gave the assurance that Zoomlion has laid a solid foundation that generations will come to benefit in the area of waste management.

Dr. Agyepong was optimistic that Ghana will become a centre of excellence in the area of waste management going into the not too distant future.

The Jospong Leadership Conference is an annual event organised in January every year at the Pentecost Convention Center for executives, subsidiary managers, regional general managers and district managers among other subsidiary heads of the Jospong Group of Companies for strategic sessions interspersed with prayers and worship among others.

The conference is an avenue for the Jospong conglomerate to evaluate its performance over the past years and fashion resolutions for a forward March