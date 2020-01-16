4,000 Registered Under NABCO In N/R

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) , Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, has disclosed that 4,000 personnel have been registered under the programme in the Northern region.

At a regional career fair in Tamale dubbed: “NABCO Road Show,” personnel were taken through Skill and Talent Academy (NSCA) training to get them prepared for the job market after the programme.

The initiative is an exit plan launched at NABCo’s first anniversary on October 17, 2019 to aid trainees develop their potential in line with their career paths.

According to Dr. Anyars, the exit plan is also to support and enable NABCo trainees to transit from their respective jobs to getting retained, engaging in entrepreneurship or engaging in career learning.

He indicated that considering the about 100,000 NABCo trainees, the anniversary was limited in terms of space and scope to finalised such a laudable initiative, thus the need to extend the initiative to other regions to reach larger audience with Northern Region being the 14th region.

He revealed that 11,000 NABCo personnel have left the scheme as at October 17, 2019.

“The NABCo trainees are well aware that the scheme is a temporal opportunity that they have to harness to excel in their various careers and entrepreneurship”.

The NABCo CEO said the trainees who are into entrepreneurship or nurturing ideas to turn into businesses are likely to benefit from their links such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan and Business development initiative by the Akufo-Addo led adminstration.

“NABCo will continue to train, enrich, enable and aid trainees to nurture their ideas into businesses”.

He admonished trainees to take advantage of the scheme, be punctual and hardworking as leaders of their respective organisations will priorities hardworking trainees when there is an opportunity of retention.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale