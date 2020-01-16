Ga Council, Ghanaian- Yorubas Co-Host Ooni Of Ife

Some members of the Ga Traditional Council and their guests after one of their earlier meetings

The Ga Traditional Council and the Ghanaian-Yoruba community will co-host the Ooni of Ife on Sunday, during a programme whose highlight will the conferment of titles on some persons who have excelled in various human endeavours.

There would also be mentions of some departed members of the community who had served Ghana in diverse ways such as the late Rahimi Gbadamoshi, Omar El Alawa, COP/Mr. Adebisi, Justice Akiwumi and many others.

The scheduled programme had earlier suffered some traditional protocol hiccups but following the intervention of Nii Lante Vanderpuye, MP for the Odododiodoo constituency and elders of the Brimah family, the green light has been given by the Ga Traditional Council.

An elder of the Brimah family told DAILY GUIDE “there were mistakes in the initial programme but after expressing regrets and the interventions of the MP and our elders, the Ga Traditional Council without whose blessing the programme could not have taken place, gave us the needed nod and even accepted to co-host the programme, for which we are grateful.”

Chief Hamza Peregrino-Brimah VIII in an interview with the DAILY GUIDE recalled how King Tackie Tawiah I honoured their ancestors in the early days of their settlement in Accra, in the latter part of the 1800s. “We are very grateful for the hospitality our ancestors enjoyed from their Ga hosts. They have been so nice to our forebears that they allowed intermarriages between us. Today many of us have Ga great grandmothers, grandmothers and so on. We cannot show disrespect to the Ga tradition of which we are a part of. We once more apologise for the initial blunders and promise not to repeat same in future,” he said.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye in a chat with the DAILY GUIDE said he could not fold his arms when the cordial relationship that existed between the Yorubas especially the Brimah family and the Ga Traditional Council be marred by avoidable blunders hence his intervention which involved shuttle movements between Ga chiefs and elders.

He was elated that things had been smoothened out for the big programme to take place as he recalled the history of the historical links between Ife and the Gas, pointing out that the programme is one which should be leveraged upon by the Ga traditional authorities and their guests from Ife.

By A.R. Gomda