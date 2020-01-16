Angry Judge Issues Arrest Warrant For Kelvin Taylor

Kelvin Taylor

Commercial High Court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, has issued an arrest warrant directed at the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), to arrest social media commentator, Kelvin Taylor.

He’s to be presented in court to answer why he should not be committed to jail for his derogatory comments about him, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour.

In a recent episode of his social media video reportage called “With All Due Respect” and dubbed the “The Men in Red, Tainted Judiciary”, Kelvin Taylor, picked on the Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, and made several allegations against him.

“Today I will tell you about the men in red, yes, the men in red and how some of them have been compromised,” Kelvin Taylor said in his introduction in the said video.

Kelvin Taylor further indicated in his video that among the recent High Court Justices who were promoted to the Court of Appeal, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, has been penned down by members of the ruling government to be used as the conduit to prosecute former government officials. He called on the new Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah to investigate the Court of Appeal Judge failing which he will release audio tapes in his custody bordering on meetings the Court of Appeal Judge has had with high ranking officials of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

The social media commentator further zeroed in on a case before Justice Eric Kyei Baffour entitled the “Republic versus Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and four others” indicating that he is deliberately twisting the law as far as proceedings, in that case, is concerned to favour the current NPP administration.

–Kasapafmonline