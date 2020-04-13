Nigerians Jog In Groups To Kill Boredom Amid Covid-19

Despite the coronavirus in Nigeria, a number of Nigerians are reportedly taking to the streets to jog.

Local news reports in Africa’s most populous nation say the streets of Abuja, the national capital, are being taken over by 100s of Nigerians undertaking group keep-fit exercises.

Reports say there is little concern among Nigerians about the disease.

So far, health officials in Nigeria have reported that some 300 persons have been infected by coronavirus and 10 killed.

Vehicles in Abuja are mostly gone. In their place: hundreds of people doing group workouts with little concern for a disease that has so far killed 10 and infected 300 in Nigeria.

“Since the lockdown, we are just at home doing nothing, no work, no food, nothing, nothing, so we decided to come and exercise our body instead of us sitting at home and just getting fat,” said Akinyemi Busayo, a trader, who was doing aerobics and other exercises in a group.

Behind Busayo, dozens of people lined a footbridge spanning one of Abuja’s massive highways, doing sit-ups as a stream of runners jogged between them.

The government has ordered people to remain indoors and isolate themselves unless they need essentials such as food, water or medical services

By Melvin Tarlue