Nigerian’s President Tinubu Elected ECOWAS Chair

Bola Tinubu

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has become the new chair of the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, taking over from Guinea Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and is expected to lead the group for the next year.

It was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Ecowas leadership, at his first engagement within the African continent since he assumed office in May.

President Tinubu pledged to bear the responsibility of the office and run the regional organisation as an inclusive administration

“We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government,” he said.

He added that the region was threatened by insecurity following activities of Islamist extremists groups as well as political crisis following military coups in some countries.

“The threat has reached an alarming level, and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. Indeed, without a peaceful environment, progress and development in the region will continue to remain elusive,” he said

“In this regard, we must remain committed to the utilisation of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity,” he added.

His Ecowas chairmanship comes while an ongoing legal challenge to the legitimacy of his Nigerian election victory remains in play.

-BBC