Ghanaian Shoots Mom, Sister In US

In a shocking incident that occurred in Worcester, Massachusetts, USA, a 24-year-old Ghanaian man, Kwabena Amoateng allegedly shot his mother and sister.

The incident took place on Friday, July 7, 2023, at about 8:30 in the morning.

According to the Worcester Police Department, the police arrived at the scene, but the suspect had fled.

The police found the suspect outside the residence. He appeared to be carrying a handgun. After several attempts to persuade him to leave the residence, he opened fire at the police officers and returned to the scene. Thus, several teams, including Hostage Negotiation Team, SWAT Team, K9 Unit, drone operators, and a Mobile Crisis mental health clinician, were deployed to rescue the victims.

The standoff lasted for about thirteen hours, with the suspect refusing to surrender, firing his handgun at the officers on several occasions while officers returned fire. Finally, at around 9:30 p.m., the suspect took a step back and was taken into custody with the assistance of the K9. Both the shooter and his victims were injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the crime is yet to be determined, and the suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 10, 2023, to answer serious charges concerning the incident.

Governor Studios, a Ghanaian blogger based in Worcester, reported that the suspect had been a former student of Wenchi Senior High School and was living with his family before the incident.