Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Hit 2,950

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 2,950.

This was after Nigeria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on May 5.

NCDC added that deaths related to the virus were 98.

According to the Centre, 481 persons have been discharged.

Below is the breakdown of the new cases

43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi

By Melvin Tarlue